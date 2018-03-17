What’s Happening for March 17

Saturday
Sharing Teens and Elders Project: Gather at 11 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, for this multi-generational program where teens and elders gather to share and form friendships. Newcomers welcome; no registration required. Information: 360-586-6181.
Nisqually Land Trust annual conservation dinner and auction: The event runs 4:30-9 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Cost per person is $100. Register at bit.ly/2FLPg26.
Olympia Arbor Day activities: Celebrate the city’s 25th year as a Tree City USA with activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LBA Park, 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. The celebration includes a guided bird walk at 9 a.m., hands-on pruning workshop at 11 a.m. and invasive plant workshop at 10:30 a.m., self-guided forest ecology walks, music by the Artesian Rumble Arkestra, an art dedication and a volunteer work party. Meet at the picnic shelter for all events. Information: olympiawa.gov/arborday.
Never miss a local story.
Tuesday
A Day in Colonial Life: Art Dolan will host a program that will take you back in time to 1776 to discover what life was like in the American colonies. The program begins at noon at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday to March 25
American Legion hosts veterans benefits and service event: Military veterans are invited to a special service session at the R.V. Van Schoick Lacey American Legion Post 94, 2602 Marvin Road SE in Olympia. National and state teams along with local post members will be in town to discuss the American Legion, veterans’ benefits, and community service from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A veteran service officer will be available to assist veterans with claims or other veteran benefit-related questions. Information: call Matt Jackson at 509-280-8852 or e-mail matthewduanejackson@gmail.com.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments