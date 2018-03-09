Absent for more than a year, Lacey library board member says he intends to resign

Lacey City Council didn’t have to vote to remove a library board member Thursday night after that member, Andrew Metcalf, said he intends to resign.
That’s according to Lacey City Manager Scott Spence, who said that someone who knows Metcalf read The Olympian story about the action the city council was about to take and contacted him. Metcalf later reached out to the city and said he intends to resign, Spence said.
To make it official, the city will need to receive a resignation email or letter, he said. Spence added that Metcalf is busy with a new job and no longer lives in Lacey.
There also was some confusion between Metcalf and the board because he thought he had informed the board about his decision to resign, Spence said.
Never miss a local story.
Once the resignation is received, the city can fill the vacant position, he said.
Before the city heard from Metcalf, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder recommended he be removed from the board after he’d been absent from meetings for more than a year.
Lacey city code allows the mayor and city council to take this step if the board member has three or more unexcused absences in a calendar year.
Metcalf’s first term was set to expire in February 2021. He was one of six members who help develop long-range plans for library services in the city. The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month.
In March 2016, Metcalf and Krystal King bought the Aloha Tanning Co. in Lacey, which appears to have closed.
Anyone interested in serving on the city’s library board can call the city at 360-491-3214.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments