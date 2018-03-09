Bomb squad called to investigate suspicious device found in Shelton

Police in Shelton are investigating a suspicious device found Friday morning on East Wallace Kneeland Boulevard.
Police were called to a bus stop on the 300 block of East Wallace Kneeland Boulevard at about 6:30 a.m. and found a pipe-like device with wires around it, according to Shelton police Lt. Mike Fiola.
The area was closed off and Washington State Patrol bomb squad units from Tacoma and Everett were called in to determine whether it was an explosive device. They removed the device from the area without incident and will examine it off-site.
East Wallace Kneeland Boulevard has reopened.
Shelton High School and Oakland Bay Junior High School were put on lockdown at about 7 a.m. but that was lifted by 8:20 a.m. The school district said there was no threat to students or the schools.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 360-426-4441.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
