How should Thurston County spend its money? Survey asks you to decide

Officials at Thurston County want you to tell them how the county should spend its money.
As part of a new citizen engagement effort, the county has launched an online survey that gives people information about the county budget and asks them to create their own budget, allocating money to categories such as health and human services, law and justice, and economic vitality.
The budgets they create will be shared with the Board of County Commissioners when it goes to develop its next two-year budget.
To take the survey, go to http://bit.ly/2oTeQMe and click on “Access the Survey” at the bottom of the page.
Never miss a local story.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments