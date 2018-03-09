Work on new Pacific Avenue pedestrian crossings starts next week

Construction is set to begin Monday to add pedestrian crossings on Pacific Avenue in Olympia.
The work involves installing crossings and pedestrian refuge islands at Devoe Street Southeast and Lansdale Road Southeast. The work is expected to be complete by the end of April.
Drivers should expect lane restrictions and traffic delays during construction. At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be open during construction.
Access to driveways may be temporarily disrupted during construction. Flaggers will be on hand to direct drivers and pedestrians through the area.
