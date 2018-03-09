Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic study shows

This May 20, 1937 photo, provided by The Paragon Agency, shows aviator Amelia Earhart with her Electra plane's propeller, taken by Albert Bresnik at Burbank Airport in California. It was a clear spring day in 1937 when Amelia Earhart, ready to make history by flying around the world, brought her personal photographer to a small Southern California airport to document the journey's beginning. Albert Bresnik AP file photo