What’s Happening for March 19

Tuesday
A Day in Colonial Life: Art Dolan will host a program that will take you back to 1776 to discover what life was like in the American Colonies. The program begins at noon at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-407-3967 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Friday through March 25
American Legion hosts veterans benefits and service event: Military veterans are invited to a session at the R.V. Van Schoick Lacey American Legion Post 94, 2602 Marvin Road SE in Olympia. National and state teams, along with local post members, will be in town to discuss the American Legion, veterans’ benefits and community service from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A veteran service officer will be available to assist veterans with claims or other veteran benefit-related questions. Information: call Matt Jackson at 509-280-8852 or email matthewduanejackson@gmail.com.
Friday
Authors reading at Last Word Books: Spokane fiction writer Erin Pringle and Pierce County creative nonfiction writer Ann Tweedy will read from their works at 7 p.m. at the bookstore, 111 Cherry St. NE, Olympia. The author of two story collections, “The Floating Order” and “The Whole World at Once,” Pringle has been nominated four times for the Pushcart Prize, and has received a Washington State Artist Trust Fellowship. Tweedy’s first full length book, “The Body’s Alphabet,” was published in 2016 and was awarded a Bisexual Book Award in poetry and a Human Relations Indie Book Award. Free.
Saturday
Two Town Tuners Barbershop Chorus annual show: The chorus will host the show, “The Silver Screen,” at 2 and 7 p.m. in the commons at W.F. West High School, 342 SW 16th St., Chehalis. The Puget Sound Barbershop Chorus and Social Insecurity also will perform. Tickets are $10, with those younger than 12 getting in free. Refreshments are included. Information: John Lyttle at 360-748- 4765 or JandJlyttle@aol.com.
Capital Food & Wine Festival: The Saint Martin’s University National Alumni Board Thurston County Chapter will again host its fundraiser for student scholarships from noon to 9 p.m. in the university’s Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The event offers more than 100 regional wines, craft beers, hard ciders and food from area restaurants and specialty shops, and live jazz and blues and Olympia’s Ethan Tucker on the Pavilion’s main stage. Tickets are $15 in advance (includes $5 of scrip) or $20 at the door. Information: CapitalFoodAndWineFestival.com or facebook.com/CapitalFoodWineFestival.
Woman’s Club of Olympia celebrates 135 years: The club will celebrate from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The club was formed in March 1883 (before Washington was a state) and the current clubhouse was built in 1908, after the first house was destroyed by fire. The anniversary event will include a silent auction, wine bar and entertainment to raise money for community projects, scholarships and to help maintain the historic house.
Sunday
Tampons at the Taproom event for YWCA: Menstrual products are among the most needed and requested donation items. Drop off an item while grabbing a beer and socializing from 2-4 p.m. at the Oly Taproom, 312 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Donors will receive one raffle ticket for each item donated. All donated items will go directly to the YWCA of Olympia. Information: 360-515-0661 or olytaproom@hotmail.com.
