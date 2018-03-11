Mason County road closed for nearly 9 hours after crash involving sheriff’s deputy

East McReavy Road in Union, Mason County was closed for nearly 9 hours Saturday night after a serious injury crash that involved a Mason County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The deputy, a 41-year-old Shelton woman, was taken to Mason General Hospital and later released.
The driver of the vehicle the deputy was pursuing — a 21-year-old Belfair woman — was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her passenger, a 32-year-old Port Orchard man, also was taken there.
About 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, the sheriff’s deputy was pursuing the Belfair woman on northbound East McReavy Road. As they approached East Arellem Road, the following unfolded:
Allgedly attempting to elude the deputy, the Belfair woman’s car crested a hill at a high rate of speed, lost control and drove off the road. It then went up an embankment, rolled several times and came to rest in the road. Meanwhile, the deputy, still northbound on East McReavy Road, sideswiped the car, then the deputy returned to assess injuries, according to the state patrol.
The incident is under investigation.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
