You’ll be tempted to call in sick Monday because it’s going to be sunny and warm

If you think Sunday’s weather was nice, wait til you see Monday’s weather.
It is forecast to be so nice, sun-starved residents of Thurston County, that you may be tempted to call in sick.
That’s because Olympia-area temperatures are expected to reach 69 degrees on Monday, which will break the previous March 12 record of 67 degrees.
That record was set in 1981, then tied in 1994, according to Johnny Burg of the National Weather Service.
As for Sunday, March 11, the high is expected to be 65 degrees, which will fall short of the 70-degree record set in 2005, he said.
But soak up all the sunshine you can get because a chance of rain moves in Monday night, followed by more rain Tuesday. Temperatures will fall about 15 degrees to the mid-50s, Burg said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
