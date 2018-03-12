Emily Javier, of Camas, Wash., makes a first appearance in Clark County Superior Court Monday on allegations that she stabbed her boyfriend with a samauri sword early Saturday morning at their home in Camas, Wash.
Emily Javier, of Camas, Wash., makes a first appearance in Clark County Superior Court Monday on allegations that she stabbed her boyfriend with a samauri sword early Saturday morning at their home in Camas, Wash. AP Airane Kunze
Emily Javier, of Camas, Wash., makes a first appearance in Clark County Superior Court Monday on allegations that she stabbed her boyfriend with a samauri sword early Saturday morning at their home in Camas, Wash. AP Airane Kunze

Local

Readers could not get enough of these 5 stories

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 12, 2018 07:00 AM

Traffic-related incidents grabbed reader interest last week.

1. 2 killed in crash that closed US 12 in Grays Harbor County for 7 hours: Two people have died and two more were injured after a vehicle crashed into a snow plow that had taken a U-turn on US 12 in Grays Harbor County early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

2. She found her boyfriend’s Tinder — then got a samurai sword and hatched a plan: So Javier hatched a plan, she told police. She went to a shopping mall and purchased a samurai sword, she said. Then she hid the weapon and two other knives on her side of the bed, according to a police report obtained by KOIN.

3. 3 killed in hit-and-run crash that shut down I-5 near Lakewood: Three people were killed early Thursday after a hit-and-run driver forced their car to roll on Interstate 5, shutting down the freeway for more than five hours near Bridgeport Way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Semi rolls, blocks I-5 lanes in Olympia: A semitruck rolled over on northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia on Wednesday night, closing three lanes for an extended time, according to the Washington State Patrol.

5. Sex offender registrations in Thurston County: Enough said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

View More Video