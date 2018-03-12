High-speed pursuit that topped 100 mph ends in Olympia

An attempted Washington State Patrol traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit that began in Lacey and ended in Olympia Sunday morning.
By the time it was over, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and driving with a suspended license in the second degree.
Charging documents give the following account:
About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the trooper was about to stop the man in his Ford Contour on northbound Marvin Road in Lacey, but the man later took off and exited onto southbound Interstate-5 after the trooper turned on his emergency lights.
The trooper writes:
“The Ford continued southbound at speeds faster than 110 miles per hour. Traffic was moderate to heavy. The Ford passed vehicles using the left shoulder, all lanes and right shoulder of the freeway.”
Eventually the trooper decided to terminate the pursuit because of the driver’s dangerous lane changes and near collisions.
The driver finally exited at milepost 105 and ditched his vehicle on 14th Avenue in Olympia. The man fled on foot, followed by the trooper on foot. Both fell to the ground at one point as the trooper tried to grab him.
The man got up and fled again, but eventually placed his hands in the air and got down on the sidewalk after the trooper caught up to him.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
