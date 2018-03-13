A motorist hit a power pole and more near Tolmie State Park — and left without the car

The Thurston County Sheriff’s office is looking for the driver and passenger of a vehicle that struck a power pole early Tuesday morning.
They hit not only a power pole, but also a phone box, mailbox and a tree before they fled the damaged car.
The crash happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Carla Carter said. A crew with Puget Sound Energy showed up to repair the power pole in the 8200 block of 61st Ave. NE, then called 911 because the car was still there.
The driver is suspected of DUI because of the overwhleming smell of alcohol in the car, Carter said. The investigating deputy also thinks the driver had a passenger becuase the passenger-side airbag was deployed.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
