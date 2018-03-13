Troopers looking for man who ran from Marathon Park and left his van in the parking lot

Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for a man who fled from his vehicle at Marathon Park Tuesday morning, a spokesman said.
About 5 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper went to check on a van parked in the lot. The park closes at 7 p.m. and reopens at 7 a.m. during the winter.
But as the trooper approached the van, a man jumped out and ran from the park toward the Capitol Campus powerhouse, spokesman Kyle Moore said.
The man is described as white, five-foot-10 and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a cap.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity on the Capitol Campus is asked to call 911, Moore said.
