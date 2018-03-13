The Washington State Patrol is looking for a man who fled from his vehicle at Marathon Park Tuesday morning.
Troopers looking for man who ran from Marathon Park and left his van in the parking lot

By Rolf Boone

March 13, 2018 11:46 AM

Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for a man who fled from his vehicle at Marathon Park Tuesday morning, a spokesman said.

About 5 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper went to check on a van parked in the lot. The park closes at 7 p.m. and reopens at 7 a.m. during the winter.

But as the trooper approached the van, a man jumped out and ran from the park toward the Capitol Campus powerhouse, spokesman Kyle Moore said.

The man is described as white, five-foot-10 and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a cap.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on the Capitol Campus is asked to call 911, Moore said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

