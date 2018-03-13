Woman, 32, booked into Nisqually Jail after incident at Super 8 Hotel in Lacey

A Tumwater woman was booked into the Nisqually Jail after she was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an area hotel, a Lacey police sergeant said Tuesday.
The 32-year-old woman is facing a possible misdemeanor charge, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said.
Other details about the incident, including a description of the man who fled the hotel room after a shot was fired, have been hard to come by because the woman has been uncooperative with investigators, he said.
One shell casing was found at the scene, but not the gun, Commander Jim Mack said Monday.
About 11 a.m. Monday, Lacey police responded to a report of a gun being fired inside the Super 8 Hotel in Lacey near Martin Way East and College Street Southeast.
Police contacted her by phone inside the room, but she was uncooperative and hung up on them several times. Hotel and staff were evacuated and police requested Thurston County SWAT.
SWAT eventually coaxed her out of the room and near an exterior window where they fired a rubber bullet to subdue the woman. She was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital before she was booked into the jail.
The hotel reopened about 2 p.m. Monday.
