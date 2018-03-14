Restaurant inspections for March 14

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and its website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Taco Bell #30825
182 Trosper Road SW
March 8: 40 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cold hold line, time as a control. Note: Cooling requires high risk permit. Repeat: Expired food worker cards, greater than five employees. Correction: Obtain valid food worker cards by March 22. Improper hand washing. Observed two employees wash hands for less then required 20 seconds. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved hand sink with soap and warm water for 20 seconds minimum. Facility operating outside of permit. Facility permitted as medium risk, but is actively cooling potentially hazardous foods, a high risk process. Correction: Obtain high risk permit or cease cooling practices.
IHOP #667
3519 Martin Way
Jan. 31: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Approximately six plates of cooked crepes found cooling at 53 to 55 degrees. These must be cooled to 41 degrees in a total of six hours. Reduce height of crepes on plates to less than 2 inches. Do not stack the plates on another. Increase storage area in undercounter fridge by replacing shelves or cool in walk-in. Corrective action: All crepes prepared this morning were disposed.
No violations found
▪ Firehouse Subs (1110 Galaxy Drive NE, Suite G)
▪ Fred Meyer #659 (555 Trosper Road SW)
