Open houses will cover changes to Thurston County’s comprehensive plan

Thurston County officials will hold two open houses later this month on updates to the county’s comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan outlines the county’s long-term goals and policies that guide growth, from land use, housing, transportation, economic development, natural resources, the environment and more.
Under the state’s Growth Management Act, counties must periodically review and revise their plans and development regulations. Thurston County’s last major update was in 2005.
This update will guide growth over the next 20 years, when Thurston County’s population is expected to increase by about 100,000 people.
The open houses are scheduled for:
▪ 6 to 8 p.m. March 27 at Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, Room 152, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia
▪ 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 31 at the Thurston County Emergency Coordination Center, 9521 Tilley Road SW, Olympia
The same information will be available at both meetings. People can drop in at any time during the meetings.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
