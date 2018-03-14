More Videos

Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen 83

Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen

Pause
Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase 155

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Olympia students walkout to remember Florida shooting victims 88

Olympia students walkout to remember Florida shooting victims

Greg Schirato sentenced to more than 10 years for rape of co-worker 100

Greg Schirato sentenced to more than 10 years for rape of co-worker

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 258

At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge

Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home 96

Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Creative visual system helps families share memories of loved ones

Utilizing an iPad as its control center at Funeral Alternatives' Tumwater location, co-owner Clair Ferris demonstrates a projected multi-sensory funeral experience called ShareLife which the company now offers its clients.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Crime

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.”

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

Crime

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic in downtown Miami Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledgehammer. The suspect rolled away from the four-car crash, appearing to “be high on narcotics,” according to the arrest report. He has been ticketed 29 times in the past 10 years.

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Crime

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

Large pig got loose near I-5

Traffic

Large pig got loose near I-5

A large pig, estimated at 300-pounds, got loose near 200th St. in Kent on Monday. The HOV lane was briefly blocked by WSDOT workers as they captured the beast in the median around noon.

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Crime

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Need proof that society is becoming less civil? This recently released surveillance footage may confirm your suspicions. In the video, the victim is using a Redbox movie rental machine outside a 7-Eleven in San Diego on Feb. 15 when a male suspect walks up and stands behind her. After a short time, he pushes her to the ground causing minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not know the suspect.