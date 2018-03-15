Courtney Johnson, the woman accused of stabbing her mother in west Olympia, is found in Oregon

Courtney Johnson, the woman accused of stabbing her mother at a dental office in west Olympia, was arrested Tuesday in Albany, Oregon, according to Olympia police.
She was taken into custody for an unrelated offense, then law enforcement there discovered the warrant for her arrest in Olympia.
Her 57-year-old Olympia mother was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds on the afternoon of Feb. 25 inside a dental office in the 1800 block of Cooper Point Road Southwest. She initially was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, and later flown to Harborview.
The woman worked at the office and was found by the dentist who runs the practice, Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello said.
Her mother was taken to Harborview in critical condition, but her condition later improved to satisfactory.
