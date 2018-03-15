Aberdeen police on Wednesday discovered a man who had fallen into the Chehalis River.
Responding to unrelated call, Aberdeen police discover man who had fallen into Chehalis River

By Rolf Boone

March 15, 2018

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after he had fallen into the Chehalis River. Cold and unable to move, the man then sat on some rocks and called out for help for hours, according to Aberdeen police.

The man fell into the river in the area of Morrison Riverfront Park about 9 a.m. He got himself out of the river and onto some rocks, but then was unable to get to a trail.

Four hours later, Aberdeen police were in the area to respond to an unrelated call when they saw the man next to the river.

Aberdeen fire also responded to help. Paramedics treated the man for hypothermia before he was transported to an area hospital.

Rolf Boone

