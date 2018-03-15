Tumwater teen sentenced to 23 years for killing his father

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing his father in Tumwater last year.
Jacob D. Williamson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February and was sentenced Wednesday by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price.
Williamson was arrested May 10, 2017 after he called 911 and told a dispatcher he killed his father. Police later found the father, Lenard V. Williamson, dead at his home on the 2200 block of McIver Court Southwest. They also found two large knives covered in what appeared to be blood.
According to his lawyer, Paul Strophy, the teen experienced years of verbal abuse from his father “that would cause most people emotional distress.”
“Unfortunately, this abuse went unreported and its (effect) on Jacob went untreated,” Strophy wrote in court documents.
The teen told police he began planning to kill his father the night before and that he was upset his father “didn’t do anything” in response to a crime committed against a family member, according to court documents.
He told police he stabbed his father repeatedly, then took a shower and drank six beers.
“Those were my dad’s beers,” he told police.
Williamson, who has no prior convictions, was also sentenced to three years of community supervision after he is released.
Before pleading guilty, he was found to be competent to stand trial.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
