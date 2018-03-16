Company behind out-of-control ski lift supplies lifts to Crystal, other local resorts

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 42 Man kills parents in Buckley-area home Pause 23 It's more fun to read with a furry friend 71 Creative visual system helps families share memories of loved ones 83 Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen 155 Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase 88 Olympia students walkout to remember Florida shooting victims 100 Greg Schirato sentenced to more than 10 years for rape of co-worker 144 Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 258 At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 96 Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows panicked skiers being launched from and abandoning a malfunctioning chair lift at a ski resort in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. According to news reports, the lift was made by Doppelmayr, the same Austrian-Swiss company that installed chairs at Crystal Mountain ski resort. Newsflare via AP

Video shows panicked skiers being launched from and abandoning a malfunctioning chair lift at a ski resort in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. According to news reports, the lift was made by Doppelmayr, the same Austrian-Swiss company that installed chairs at Crystal Mountain ski resort. Newsflare via AP