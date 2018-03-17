Thurston ranks sixth healthiest among Washington counties

Thurston County was the sixth healthiest county in Washington according to the national County Health Rankings released this week.
The annual rankings by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation look at how healthy people are today and indicators for how healthy the community will be in the future.
Thurston County scored better than Washington as a whole in several categories, including fewer people dying prematurely, fewer people without health care, lower rates of violent crime and fewer preventable hospital stays.
But Thurston County did not do so well in physical environment categories, with higher rates of air pollution and a higher percentage of people driving alone to work than the state as a whole.
In 2012, Thurston County was ranked the 14th healthiest county in the state; it moved up to seventh place last year.
