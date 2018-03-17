Local

Coroner releases name of man found dead in Centralia

By Abby Spegman

March 17, 2018 01:59 PM

Officials have released the name of the man found dead in Centralia this week.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office on Saturday identified the man as Michael S. Christin, 49, of Chehalis.

Police say the man’s body was found Thursday morning outside a business on the 500 block of Harrison Avenue in Centralia.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, according to police. A preliminary autopsy showed Christin died of natural causes.

