Rudy Wagner at work in 1998. The longtime owner of Wagner’s European Bakery in Olympia died last week. Craig Sailor Olympian file photo
Rudy Wagner at work in 1998. The longtime owner of Wagner’s European Bakery in Olympia died last week. Craig Sailor Olympian file photo Craig Sailor Staff file
Rudy Wagner at work in 1998. The longtime owner of Wagner’s European Bakery in Olympia died last week. Craig Sailor Olympian file photo Craig Sailor Staff file

Local

These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 19, 2018 07:00 AM

One of last week’s most read stories: The news obituary about Rudolf Wagner, the longtime owner of Wagner’s Bakery.

1. Tumwater man, 55, dies after motorcycle crashes into guardrail: The man was identified as Phillip Hamblin, 55.

2. High-speed pursuit that topped 100 mph ends in Olympia: An attempted Washington State Patrol traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit that began in Lacey and ended in Olympia Sunday morning.

3. Longtime owner of Wagner’s dies. He brought European Baking to Olympia: Rudolf “Rudy” Wagner, the longtime owner of Wagner’s European Bakery on Capitol Way in Olympia, died last week. He was 77.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Shots fired at Lacey hotel. Thurston County SWAT joins Lacey police at scene: A woman, thought to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken into custody Monday by Thurston County SWAT and Lacey police after she allegedly fired a gun in a room at the Super 8 Hotel in Lacey.

5. Restaurant inspections for March 14: “Five valid Washington state food worker cards (including one for a manager) were unavailable upon request.”

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

View More Video