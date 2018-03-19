These 5 stories were last week’s most read

One of last week’s most read stories: The news obituary about Rudolf Wagner, the longtime owner of Wagner’s Bakery.
1. Tumwater man, 55, dies after motorcycle crashes into guardrail: The man was identified as Phillip Hamblin, 55.
2. High-speed pursuit that topped 100 mph ends in Olympia: An attempted Washington State Patrol traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit that began in Lacey and ended in Olympia Sunday morning.
3. Longtime owner of Wagner’s dies. He brought European Baking to Olympia: Rudolf “Rudy” Wagner, the longtime owner of Wagner’s European Bakery on Capitol Way in Olympia, died last week. He was 77.
4. Shots fired at Lacey hotel. Thurston County SWAT joins Lacey police at scene: A woman, thought to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was taken into custody Monday by Thurston County SWAT and Lacey police after she allegedly fired a gun in a room at the Super 8 Hotel in Lacey.
5. Restaurant inspections for March 14: “Five valid Washington state food worker cards (including one for a manager) were unavailable upon request.”
