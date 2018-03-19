Ralph’s Thriftway temporarily locked down Sunday night after report of man in the area with gun

Ralph’s Thriftway was temporarily locked down Sunday night after a report of a man in the area with a gun, according to Olympia police.
The man, 37, who appeared to be suffering from mental health issues, was ultimately subdued by officers, treated by fire personnel and later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital for evaluation. The gun turned out to be a pellet gun pistol, according to police.
About 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Olympia police were dispatched to the area of Fourth Avenue East and Puget Street after a report of a man with a gun. Police attempted to get the man to comply with orders to stop, but he refused and continued to walk away from them. He eventually ran in the direction of Ralph’s Thriftway.
Officers took positions to prevent him from entering the store, then one officer fired rubber projectiles at him, which struck his pellet gun and damaged it. The man later jumped a fence into a nearby backyard. After he continued to ignore officer commands, Tasers were used to subdue the man.
After the man was cleared by emergency department staff and mental health professionals, he was booked into the Olympia City Jail on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a firearm and obstructing justice.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
