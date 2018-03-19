Tumwater resident stars in Milwaukee Brewers reenactment of ‘The Sandlot’

Tumwater resident Stephen Vogt, currently a catcher in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, has hit 57 home runs in his MLB career.
Over the weekend, he hit one that spoiled the fun for his teammates. They proceeded to throw several baseball gloves at him.
Vogt, now in his second season with the Brewers, stars as Hamilton ‘Ham’ Porter in the team’s recreation of an iconic scene from the beloved baseball movie, “The Sandlot.”
The video had more than 2.7 million views on the team’s Twitter account by Monday afternoon.
Vogt, as Porter, begins the scene by squaring up to the plate and pointing toward the fence, predicting a home run. Following the film, he hits a pitch over the fence, to the dissatisfaction of his teammates.
That was the last baseball the players had, and they can’t retrieve the ball he hit because a “beast” — in the Brewers’ case portrayed by a small dog — lives on the other side of the fence.
The Brewers posted the video on their Twitter account Sunday evening to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release.
There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018
