More Videos

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater 53

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Pause
Arson suspected in Olympia church fire 26

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco 103

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 42

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

It's more fun to read with a furry friend 23

It's more fun to read with a furry friend

Creative visual system helps families share memories of loved ones 71

Creative visual system helps families share memories of loved ones

Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen 83

Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase 155

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Olympia students walkout to remember Florida shooting victims 88

Olympia students walkout to remember Florida shooting victims

Video shows man starting fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia

A fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia is now being treated as a crime after a person was seen pouring a liquid around the building and setting it on fire.
Courtesy Olympia Police Department
Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Crime

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Olympia fire and police personnel responded to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. Monday morning at around the same time another reported arson was being extinguished by the Tumwater fire at Jehovah's Witnesses church at 1199 N 9th Ave SW.

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Crime

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Crime

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

How to truly help panhandlers

Living

How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Crime

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.”

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

Crime

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic in downtown Miami Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledgehammer. The suspect rolled away from the four-car crash, appearing to “be high on narcotics,” according to the arrest report. He has been ticketed 29 times in the past 10 years.