Ostrom’s Mushroom farm near Lacey.
Ostrom’s Mushroom farm near Lacey. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Ostrom’s Mushroom farm near Lacey. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Ostrom’s President: Business is expanding, but not moving

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 19, 2018 03:36 PM

Ostrom’s Mushroom president David Knudsen acknowledged Monday that he may have left the impression that its longtime farm near Lacey was moving. However, he said that’s not the case.

“The future of our business is at a new location, not that it is going away,” he clarified Monday. He described the Lacey operation as a “viable, going concern.”

That likely is welcome relief to the 275-300 employees who work at the 34-acre site off Steilacoom Road near Lacey. Ostrom’s has owned the property since the 1960s, Knudsen said, but expanding there is not an option now that neighborhoods have developed around it.

Expansion is an option in Yakima County, however.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the next 12-15 months, Ostrom’s expects to open a new farm on a 43-acre site at the Port of Sunnyside. Knudsen said operations could employ 240.

He also said the business needs to replace the production it lost when it closed a 60-acre farm in Whatcom County about a year ago.

Knudsen testified before a House committee in February, seeking a tax break to help with the expansion, the Capital Press reported. The tax break wasn’t approved, according to Capital Press, but the business did secure a $1 million appropriation that will be used to stabilize the ground at the port.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Related stories from The Olympian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows man starting fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia 52

Video shows man starting fire at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia

Pause
Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater 53

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire 26

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco 103

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 42

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

It's more fun to read with a furry friend 23

It's more fun to read with a furry friend

Creative visual system helps families share memories of loved ones 71

Creative visual system helps families share memories of loved ones

Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen 83

Period set designs bring classic play to life at Evergreen

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase 155

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Arson fires suspected at Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater

View More Video