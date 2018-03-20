Local

Deaths for March 20

March 20, 2018 05:00 AM

Higgins, Olive, 97, Olympia, died Monday, March 19, 2018, at Benevolence Care of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Hoefler, Alex G., III, 77, Belfair, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Reed, Martha Louise, 91, McCleary, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Elma. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Robinson, Daniel Fredrick, 73, Olympia, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Schwartz, Hillel, 83, Tacoma, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Neptune Society, Tacoma, 253-476-2495.

Swain, William F., Jr., 74, Lacey, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Yucha, Esther Lucille, 75, Aberdeen, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

