Woman killed in crash near Rainier

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 20, 2018 08:18 AM

A woman died at the scene Monday after a two-vehicle collision near Rainier at Plum Nelly Lane Southeast and Vail Cut Off Road Southeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene about 5 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation shows that the woman, who was driving a gray sedan, crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck. The man driving the truck was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

This story will be updated.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

