Woman killed in crash near Rainier

A woman died at the scene Monday after a two-vehicle collision near Rainier at Plum Nelly Lane Southeast and Vail Cut Off Road Southeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene about 5 p.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation shows that the woman, who was driving a gray sedan, crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck. The man driving the truck was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
This story will be updated.
