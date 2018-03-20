State Patrol seeks witnesses to road rage incident in Grays Harbor County

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help after a 50-year-old Gig Harbor man allegedly rammed another vehicle on US 12, two miles east of Montesano.
The man was injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. It wasn’t clear if he was taken into custody. The man faces a second degree assault charge, according to the state patrol.
About 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Gig Harbor man in his Dodge pickup and a 59-year-old Seattle man in a Subaru Crosstrek were westbound on US 12 near Monte Brady Road. That’s when the Gig Harbor man rammed the Subaru.
The Seattle man then pulled over to call 911. So did the Gig Harbor man, who pulled in front of the Subaru. He then put his pickup in reverse and allegedly rammed the car again.
Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call the state patrol at 360-473-0300.
The Seattle man was not injured and neither was his passenger, a 54-year-old Gig Harbor woman.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
