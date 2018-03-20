Coast Guard rescues two from stranded vessel near Port Angeles

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, Wash., hoists two people after their vessel ran aground three miles east of Port Angeles on May 21, 2015. The two people were transferred to EMS with no reported injuries.
US Coast Guard District 13 Port Angeles
Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Crime

Arson suspected in Olympia church fire

Olympia Fire and Olympia Police departments personnel respond to a suspected arson fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2225 Cain Road SE. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Crime

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects inside and said he had previously stolen items in the past and run out the fire exit.” Officers began to question a woman parked behind an emergency exit when they heard someone trying to open the emergency doors from inside the store. They then apprehended two additional suspects attempting to leave the store with roughly $2,200 in merchandise. One 30-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were all arrested in the incident.

How to truly help panhandlers

Living

How to truly help panhandlers

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

Crime

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.”

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

Crime

Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic in downtown Miami Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledgehammer. The suspect rolled away from the four-car crash, appearing to “be high on narcotics,” according to the arrest report. He has been ticketed 29 times in the past 10 years.