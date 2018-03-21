Restaurant inspections for March 21

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Mariachi Alegre Mexican Restaurant
19947 Old Highway 99 SE
March 15: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Auto-feed paper towel dispenser does not provide enough towel. Repair or replace. Provide roll or other supply of towels at cook’s hand-washing sink. Refrigerator door surfaces have food debris buildup. Clean, sanitize daily. Remove deteriorated shelf for microwave oven. Replace with smooth durable material. Paint on floor is worn through to concrete. Repair in six to nine months.
Nineveh
108 Franklin St. NE
March 15: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Scrape flaking paint off rolling door so it can’t fall onto food.
Happy Teriyaki XVI
106 E. Legion Way
March 15: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Home-style cooler in wait staff area — replace with commercial-grade cooler. As at last inspection, foods that are cooling in the cooler (under counter) must be uncovered.
Pints & Quarts Ale House
1230 College St., Lacey
March 14: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Inadequate lighting in food prep area. Repair to provide 50 CFU minimum.
Tumwater Deli Mart
6131 Capitol Blvd. S
March 14: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Leftover to-go foods were found in merchandiser, cooled and packaged for resale. Deli Mart is not approved for cooling and sale of such foods.
Souru Teriyaki
4820 Yelm Highway SE
March 13: 115 red; 23 blue
Comments: Improper hand-washing. Employees did not use hand sink to wash hands before placing gloves on. Majority of employees didn’t wash at hand sink. Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink inaccessible, blocked by cleaning equipment and food blocking aisle to sink. Parasite destruction documents absent for required fish. Food not protected from potential contamination. Partially cooked chicken returned to used raw chicken cardboard containers for cooling. Food not protected from potential contamination. Raw foods stored above ready-to-eat foods. Improper cooling procedures. Food being actively cooled at a depth greater than 2 inches. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods. Rice in covered bowls on counter 70 to 74 degrees, cooled chicken on counter covered plate 73 degrees. Accurate thermometer unavailable. Built-up food debris on non-operating digital thermometer, no battery. Foods not protected from potential contamination during storage. Foods not stored 6 inches off the ground. Food/ware in splash zone of hand sink. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection, absent in active food prep areas. Employee open beverage on shelf above food prep. Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous food. Cabbage in prep unit bottom, 51 to 56 degrees. Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Consider rinse water temperature and chill before placing in holding unit. Non-commercial freezer unit being used. Compliance schedule of six months for replacement of non-commercial unit with commercial unit. Food not protected from potential contamination. Hand sinks absent splash guard, food within 18 inches splash zone. Provide splash guard at hand sink or relocate food outside splash zone to prevent potential contamination. Employee food, beverage, personal items are above/in food contact surfaces. Relocate personal items to prevent potential contamination. Recommend creating space for employee food and beverage in refrigeration units and creating space for personal items outside food prep areas. Non food-contact surfaces not maintained. Particle board under soda machine in disrepair, shelving "tape" not smooth and easily cleanable. Repair/replace soda area counter. Remove tape from shelving. Re-inspection: Operator has made significant facility improvements and will continue cleaning efforts. Food safety practices have been altered to reduce risk (e.g. no longer par cooking chicken). New staff have been hired and are actively being trained. Inspector observed owner/PIC actively managing food-borne illness risk factors and training. Increased monitoring through follow-ups to verify continued food safety practices will be conducted. Hand sink relocated for easier access.
Subway
9920 Highway 12
March 12: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Bucket for holding sanitizer has accumulation of grime. Clean regularly. Sanitizer solution was <100 ppm quat. Use test paper and maintain strength at 200 to 300 ppm quat. Also use a separate supply of sanitizer for dining room tables.
Burger King
1609 Marvin Road NE
March 12: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: No patties being cooled. Improper cold-holding temperatures of potentially hazardous food, cut lettuce in covered plastic inserts, 42 to 44 degrees. Ensure foods in cold holding are maintained at or below 41 degrees when preparing foods complete task or place foods back into temperature control.
Lemongrass Cafe
5801 Capitol Blvd SW, Tumwater
March 9: 25 red; 15 blue
Comments: Fried tofu, 39 degrees. Three perforated tubs of noodles were 54 to 59 degrees cooling since morning. Tubs were stacked and nestled together. Stagger the tubs and take several temperatures over four hours so that it reaches 70 degrees. If not, lay tubs on shelves without stacking. Large metal food cans are being re-used to contain and store foods. Obtain food-grade approved containers and eliminate re-used cans. Large tub of shelled raw peanuts stored on the floor shelf rack. Store these 6 inches above floor and covered. Metal scouring pads found in hand-washing sink and at food prep sink. Equipment wave washing shall not take place in these sinks. An excessive amount of soap suds and therefore soap water remains in the dish wash machine and on equipment after machine completes its cycle. Have machine serviced to correct this and to correct lack of sanitizer in rinse water. All dishware, glassware and equipment must be washed and sanitized in three-compartment sink until machine is repaired. Contact sanitizer at >200 ppm. Must be maintained at 50 ppm. Use test paper to check.
Burger King
5252 Capitol Blvd. S, Tumwater
March 8: 25 red; 8 blue
Comments: Improper hand-washing. Employees washed hands for less then required 20 seconds. Properly wash hands at an approved hand sink with soap and warm water for 20 seconds minimum. Manager to train employees and verify proper hand-washing procedures. Improper protection from potential contamination. Employee beverage and phone on food contact surface. Keep store employee foods and items separate from food and food contact surfaces. Ice machine dirty with mold-like substance. Manager to supply corporate policy or SOP for complaint intake/logging card provided.
Happy Teriyaki III
1107 College St. SE, Lacey
March 8: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cooked chicken that is collected in 6-inch pan was found to drop to 130 degrees by the time pan is filled. Use a 4-inch deep pan to keep temp above 135 degrees by the time it is filled and moved to hot holding. Pre-chilled noodle portions, chopped chicken at 42 to 45 degrees. Adjust temperature setting of unit, eliminate step of storing chopped, warm chicken there. Maintain ice in container for ice paddle storage.
Short Stop Deli
905 North St.
March 6: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Eggs in display walk-in cooler must be stored below other packaged foods.
Chevron
1601 Marvin Road NE
March 6: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer less than 150 ppm in bucket. Prepare and maintain sanitizer as required, changing every four hours or sooner if necessary.
Taco Lote, LLC
3663 Pacific Ave. SE
March 6: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Diced tomatoes, chopped lettuce and sour cream in rail of prep fridge at 53 to 57 degrees. All other foods in lower part of unit are 37 to 39 degrees. Keep these items stored in lower part to maintain their temperature below 41 degrees. Have unit serviced or modified to allow proper temperature control. Chlorine sanitizer prepared too strong, well above 200 ppm. Maintain at 50 ppm. Use test paper to assure this.
Subway
5595 Capitol Blvd. S
March 6: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Dish washer sanitizer was 200 ppm quat. Sanitizer for wiping towels was less than 100 ppm quat. Must maintain at 200 to 300 ppm. Monitor with test paper regularly to maintain effective concentration. Replenish with new disposable wiping towels. Food worker cards were not available for review. Have available for verification at all times.
The Rock Wood Fired Pizza and Spirits
5400 Martin Way E.
March 6: 20 red; 5 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink unavailable for hand washing, being used to rinse food squirt bottle. Prevent potential contamination by using the hand sink for hand-washing only since hand sink is a point of potential contamination. Improper cold holding of potential hazardous foods in food prep units. Sausage at 61 degrees, diced tomatoes at 44 degrees. Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Keep foods below insert fill lines. Place foods 41 degrees or lower in prep units. Potential contamination during storage. Onions in mesh bags stored on floor. Prevent potential contamination store foods 6 inches or greater off of the floor.
Papa Murphy’s
4760 Yelm Highway SE
March 6: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Dish washer sanitizer, contact sanitizer 200 ppm quat. Employee with expired food worker card. Obtain renewed card within two weeks.
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant
4820 Yelm Highway SE
March 6: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Dish washer sanitizer, 50 ppm chlorine. Employee food worker card expired. Obtain renewed card within two weeks. Contact sanitizer not prepared. Prepare at start of food preparation activity.
Bubble Island
700 Sleater Kinney Road SE
March 5: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Many uncovered foods (various fruits and tapioca) in refrigerator. Keep covered or sealed to prevent contamination.
Lemon Grass Restaurant and Lounge
8125 Quinault Drive NE
March 5: 50 red; 17 blue
Comments: No comments, but deficiencies noted in hand washing, proper cooling procedures, wiping cloths, ware-washington facilities, food contact surfaces, and physical facilities.
Meconi’s Italian Subs
2527 Marvin Road NE
March 5: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Ensure food in cold holding is 41 degrees or lower. Ensure 41 degrees or lower before placing lid on. Thermal dish machine not properly functioning to sanitize, less then 160 degrees. Repair to properly sanitize, verify daily. Provide thermal test strip/tool.
Taco Time
8208 Quinalt Drive NE
March 5: 20 red; 5 blue
Comments: Ensure adequate hand-washing facilities are provided with 100 to 120 degrees warm water. Absence of hot water is an imminent health hazard. Improper cold holding. Facility has had cold holding violations in four recent inspections. Maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees in cold holding. Food worker cards not available for all employees. Ice machine interior dirty. Clean and maintain. Re-inspection required for repeat red violations.
Osaka Japanese Restaurant
7265 Martin Way E.
March 5: 45 red; 24 blue
Comments: Person in charge unable to correctly answer food safety temperature questions regarding cooking, cold holding, hot holding. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous food (raw shrimp) in container near stove 63 degrees. Maintain foods in required food safety temperatures at or above 135 degrees or 41 degrees or lower. Do not store food at room temperature. Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods in all three prep units above 41 degrees. Ensure foods in cold holding are maintained at or below 41 degrees. Use thermometer to verify food temperature. Accurate thermometer not utilized to take food temperatures and not readily available. Ensure cold holding units are properly functioning to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees internal food temperature. Improper thawing. Wrapped frozen beef in container near stove. Thaw by approved methods only (under running water, in microwave, in refrigeration, as part of recipe). Unsecured rear storage area used to store food and single-service items. Store food in area that is secured and protected from pests. Employee dining/eating on public food prep area. Protect food from potential contamination, keep personal away from food prep areas. Store in-use utensils dry, properly washing every four hours or store on ice, 41 degrees or lower or store at or above 135 degrees. Storage areas less then 6 inches off ground. Food surface not properly constructed. Rear Formica prep table in serious disrepair. Repair or replace.
Randeez Coffee
5301 Yelm Highway SE
March 5: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer was 100 ppm. Home-style refrigerators still in use. A proposal for the replacement of these must be submitted in four weeks. Laminate counter top is worn down in one spot to base wood. Repair or replace within 180 days.
Starbucks
5300 Capitol Blvd. S., Tumwater
Feb. 28: 5 red; 3 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer was 200 ppm quat. Some food worker cards expired. Obtain renewed cards in two weeks. Two large bags of single-use straws stored in cabinet below hand sink. Store elsewhere and off floor.
Abby’s South Capitol Bakery and Cafe
108 SW 22nd Ave., Olympia
Feb. 23: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Outside of rolling carts have build-up, need cleaning. Clean on regular schedule. In kitchen, you have to reach across small trash can to wash hands. Move trash can. At least two home-style refrigerators used to store perishable foods. You may repair them, but must replace with commercial kitchen refrigerator.
Arco AM/PM
402 Sleater-Kinney Road SE
Feb. 12: 15 red; 8 blue
Comments: Valid food worker cards unavailable. Obtain valid food worker cards by March 27 and make available upon request. Inadequate hand-washing facilities, hand sink unavailable for hand-washing, hose connected to hot water faucet. Ensure hand sink is available for hand-washing at all times. Hand sink is a point of potential contamination, use hand sink for hand-washing only. In-use utensils at condiment station in standing water of 61 degrees. To prevent potential contamination, store utensils dry or store at or above 135 degrees or store at or below 41 degrees. Change utensils every four hours or sooner. Facility absent mop sink. Do not use hand sink as mop sink. Provide thin tip digital thermometer as beef and chicken patties prepared on site.
Happy Teriyaki #4
8205 Martin Way SE
Feb. 7: 100 red; 33 blue
Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Two employees cards absent, one expired. Observed two employees wash hands for less than required 20 seconds. Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink greater than 25 feet from dish machine and prep area. Improper cooling procedure for potentially hazardous food. Breaded chicken in plastic containers greater than 2 inches in depth was 42 to 43 degrees. Pan of breaded chicken was 42 to 43 degrees in walk-in. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous food "counter" chicken (cutting board over sink compartment) not actually being prepped, 57 degrees. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Cabbage and sprouts at 44 degrees. Walk-in food at 42 to 44 degrees. Thermometer not used to evaluate food temperatures. Staff had to search for thermometer and did not know if it was accurate. Bean sprout temperature not always taken during delivery/receipt. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Improper thawing of potentially hazardous food. Potential contamination during prep/storage not prevented. Dirty/used sponge contacting chicken on drain board of three-compartment sink. Food and non-food contact surfaces not properly constructed. Shelving is less than 6 inches off the floor, chest freezer lid/door taped together, peg board used to store utensils. Test strips for chemical dish machine unavailable. Food contact surfaces not maintained clean. Prep tables have cardboard taped to them. Non-food contact surfaces not maintained clean. Shelving has tin foil and/or cardboard and/or sealant in disrepair. Floors, walls, ceiling with excessive debris. Facility was not closed based on management and owner rapid response to high-risk violations and report. Person in charge contacted technician for refrigeration and had on-site for evaluation during inspection. Results of re-inspection on Feb. 9: On-site survey to verify active managerial control. Based on imminent health risk associated with food handling practices, improper hand-washing practices and lack of active managerial control of risk factors, facility is to cease operation immediately. Employee washed hands at three-compartment sink without soap for less than 20 seconds. Employee cutting celery with bare hands, no barrier. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods. Tapioca pearls at counter in melted ice bath at 53 degrees. In-use utensils improperly stored. Rice scoop, ladle and strainer in standing water at 63 degrees. Person in charge without active managerial control as demonstrated in above violations, not actively controlling known food-borne illness factors through employee management. Observed several violations in presence of person in charge who did not act to control risk. Improper hand-washing by two employees observed. Improper cold holding and cooling of potentially hazardous foods.
No violations found
▪ Briney Sea Delicaseas Inc. (715 78th Ave. SW #3)
▪ Capitol 76 (1050 Plum St. SE)
▪ Chevron #1126 (1601 Marvin Road NE)
▪ McDonald’s (19734 Old 99 Highway SW)
▪ Scott Lake Grocery (11315 Scott Creek Drive SW)
