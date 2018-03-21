Credit card skimmers found at Centralia gas station, police say

Police in Centralia are investigating a report of credit card skimmers found on pumps at a gas station on the 1200 block of Mellen Street.
The skimmers — which fit onto credit card readers and collect card information — were reported to police Tuesday afternoon. At the time, police said it was unknown if there were any victims.
The Chronicle reports the skimmers were found by a state inspector. He told police he has found three sets of skimmers on pumps in Lewis County since December.
“Unless you know what you’re looking for, it looks normal,” Officer Angie Humphrey with the Centralia Police Department told The Chronicle.
Lewis County Sirens reports police collected the devices and are working with a team at Washington State Patrol’s crime lab to examine them.
