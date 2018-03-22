Tumwater-based Alaffia body care products will be sold by the largest retailer in the country

Alaffia, the Tumwater-based company that manufactures fair-trade body care products, will sell its products in Walmart stores throughout the country, the business announced Wednesday to the Washington Retail Association.
Alaffia’s products will be distributed to 3,600 Walmart locations.
Alaffia is expected to add 60 jobs to its current Tumwater payroll of 145 employees as a result of the agreement.
The company focuses on hiring women in the West African countries of Togo and Ghana. They collect shea nuts, coconuts, herbs and grasses at Alaffia cooperatives and create shea butter, coconut oil, baskets and essence used in its products.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
