Want to vote on Tumwater’s fireworks ban? Deadline to register is coming up

The deadline to register to vote on Tumwater’s fireworks ban in next month special election is coming up.
Tumwater voters will decide whether to undo the city’s fireworks ban, set to go into effect later this year. It is the only measure on the April 24 ballot.
The last day to register to vote online or by mail or to update an existing voter registration is Monday. The last day to register to vote if not currently registered in Washington is April 16; that must be done in person.
In 2016, the Tumwater City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale, possession and discharge of consumer fireworks at all times within city limits. That followed an advisory vote to ban fireworks that voters narrowly passed earlier that year.
Never miss a local story.
An initiative petition by a group called Citizens for Legal Fireworks would repeal the ban. Sales would be allowed from June 28 to July 4. The City Council could restrict but not eliminate the hours for fireworks use in years with extreme fire danger.
Voters can register or update their registration in person or by mail at the Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia, WA 98502. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They can also register by calling 360-786-5408 or online at myvote.wa.gov.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments