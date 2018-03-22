What will the next Ice Chips Candy flavor be? You can vote to decide

Love coffee?
You can decide which of your favorite caffeinated flavors will join the line of sweets made by Ice Chips Candy shop.
To celebrate local coffee roasters, Experience Olympia & Beyond has teamed up with the grandmothers at Ice Chips to create a new flavor, according to a release.
The two organizations have narrowed the custom flavor choices — which are all made with the 'Beyond Blend' from Olympic Crest Coffee Roasters in Lacey — to three and are asking for help in selecting the winner.
Locals voted Apple Fritter as the new flavor last year, the release says.
The public can cast votes at http://bit.ly/IceChipsVote or Experience Olympia & Beyond’s Facebook page. The poll closes April 18.
Here are the three flavors up for voting:
▪ Boardwalk Breve: "No need for fancy drinks here, the minimalist Boardwalk Breve is simple, just like the beautiful boardwalks that line our waterways."
▪ Deschutes Falls Frappuccino: "Chocolate and coffee has long been a winning and treasured combination, much like the icy cascade of Deschutes Falls."
▪ Mima Mounds Macchiato: "Mima Mounds has a lot of theories on its creation, but no theories are needed to taste this delicious salted caramel and coffee combination."
