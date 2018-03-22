Ice Chips Candy is looking for input to choose its latest flavor.
What will the next Ice Chips Candy flavor be? You can vote to decide

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

March 22, 2018 02:05 PM

Love coffee?

You can decide which of your favorite caffeinated flavors will join the line of sweets made by Ice Chips Candy shop.

To celebrate local coffee roasters, Experience Olympia & Beyond has teamed up with the grandmothers at Ice Chips to create a new flavor, according to a release.

The two organizations have narrowed the custom flavor choices — which are all made with the 'Beyond Blend' from Olympic Crest Coffee Roasters in Lacey — to three and are asking for help in selecting the winner.

Locals voted Apple Fritter as the new flavor last year, the release says.

The public can cast votes at http://bit.ly/IceChipsVote or Experience Olympia & Beyond’s Facebook page. The poll closes April 18.

Here are the three flavors up for voting:

Boardwalk Breve: "No need for fancy drinks here, the minimalist Boardwalk Breve is simple, just like the beautiful boardwalks that line our waterways."

Deschutes Falls Frappuccino: "Chocolate and coffee has long been a winning and treasured combination, much like the icy cascade of Deschutes Falls."

Mima Mounds Macchiato: "Mima Mounds has a lot of theories on its creation, but no theories are needed to taste this delicious salted caramel and coffee combination."

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

