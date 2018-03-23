C-SPAN bus heads to Olympia on tour of all 50 capitals

A C-SPAN bus will stop in Olympia on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of its 50 Capitals Tour.
The bus is scheduled to make school visits Tuesday at Olympia High School, Chinook Middle School and Capital High School. On Wednesday, it will make its way to the Capitol Campus for a taping of "Washington Journal" with Gov. Jay Inslee.
Then the bus will be open for tours from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Buses from C-SPAN, a not-for-profit public affairs television network, have traveled around the country since 1993. This latest bus includes access to interactive C-SPAN programming, a high-definition TV production studio , a 360-degree video station, and a D.C.-themed selfie station.
Never miss a local story.
“We’re looking forward to our students getting to experience something different in their school day,” said Capital High School Principal Curtis Cleveringa. “They’ll get some real-life experience out of it and make connections between what they’re learning in their classes to what C-SPAN does.”
Students from Capital’s civics, journalism and film production classes will tour the interactive bus and learn more about the news source, he said.
Students from Chinook Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade social studies classes also will tour the bus, and present what they learned and share experiences with their classmates after spring break.
“I think students will see a little bit more clearly what resources are available to them and get a taste of the resources and programming C-SPAN gets to use. It will help students learn about reliable resources and teach media literacy,” said social studies teacher Katie Agren, who organized C-SPAN’s visit to Chinook.
Comments