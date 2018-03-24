What’s Happening for March 24

Saturday
Two Town Tuners Barbershop Chorus annual show: The chorus will host the show, “The Silver Screen,” at 2 and 7 p.m. in the commons at W.F. West High School, 342 SW 16th St., Chehalis. The Puget Sound Barbershop Chorus and Social Insecurity also will perform. Tickets are $10, with those younger than 12 getting in free. Refreshments are included. Information: John Lyttle at 360-748- 4765 or JandJlyttle@aol.com.
Capital Food & Wine Festival: The Saint Martin’s University National Alumni Board Thurston County Chapter will again host its fundraiser for student scholarships from noon to 9 p.m. in the university’s Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The event offers more than 100 regional wines, craft beers, hard ciders and food from area restaurants and specialty shops, and live jazz and blues and Olympia’s Ethan Tucker on the Pavilion’s main stage. Tickets are $15 in advance (includes $5 of scrip) or $20 at the door. Information: CapitalFoodAndWineFestival.com or facebook.com/CapitalFoodWineFestival.
Woman’s Club of Olympia celebrates 135 years: The club will celebrate from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The club was formed in March 1883 (before Washington was a state) and the current clubhouse was built in 1908, after the first house was destroyed by fire. The anniversary event will include a silent auction, wine bar and entertainment to raise money for community projects, scholarships and to help maintain the historic house.
Olympia Youth Chorus concert: The concert, “There Is Sweet Music Here,” begins at 4 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The chorus is comprised of more than 120 singers ages 5-18 in five choirs. Tickets are $10-$20 (with children 3 and younger admitted free) and are available at www.washingtoncenter.org, or at the box office. Information: www.OlympiaYouthChorus.org.
Fishing seminar: The South Sound Chapter of Puget Sound Anglers is hosting the seminar from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 906 Columbia St. SW, Olympia. Topics include Kokanee/trout fishing, river bank fishing for steelhead and fall salmon, surf perch fishing, and tackle and knot tying information, including a “knot buster” machine to test your skills. There will be opportunities to meet with PSA members to get questions answered. Registration fee is $35, which includes membership to South Sound PSA Chapter.
Free lunch from Friendly Water for the World: The nonprofit’s "There is No Such Thing as a Free Lunch" free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 N. Columbia, and it will include a report to the community about its work to help communities around the world ensure their own safe drinking water. Food provided by Nineveh, the Assyrian food truck. Gifts from around the world and Friendly Coffee for the World from the Congo will be sold. Lunch really is free, but you must have a ticket. Go to the website http://www.friendlywater.net/events or call 206-886-7474.
Sunday
Tampons at the Taproom event for YWCA: Menstrual products are among the most needed and requested donation items. Drop off an item while grabbing a beer and socializing from 2-4 p.m. at the Oly Taproom, 312 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Donors will receive one raffle ticket for each item donated. All donated items will go directly to the YWCA of Olympia. Information: 360-515-0661 or olytaproom@hotmail.com.
Monday through Friday
Holy Week Organ Concerts: The United Churches of Olympia will host a series of free organ concerts at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Fridayin its sanctuary at 110 11th Ave. SE. Guests are welcome to eat their lunch in the sanctuary. Organists include Kelly Cornwall, April Kuhr, Dan Colgan, Jordan Nylander, and Will Stuivenga. Concerts are sponsored by the Olympia Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
Tuesday
Moments in Movies: Gather at 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, for a fun romp through Irish movie moments. This event is part of the Senior Services for South Sound STARS Momentia program and is open to all. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Wednesday
Defensive driving class: The AAA Driver Improvement Program is offering its refresher course on defensive driving skills from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Griffin Fire Department 13-1, 3703 Steamboat Loop NW. Cost is $18. The course gives practical guidance for traffic accident prevention and enhances driver safety and confidence. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 years of age and older for automobile insurance premium discounts. Advanced registration is required. To enroll, call 800-462-3728.
An evening with a Buddhist monk: The Venerable Dr. Pannavati Bhikkhuni is a female monk and former Christian pastor, an internationally acclaimed Buddhist teacher ordained in the Theravada and Chan traditions, and co-founder and co-Abbot of Embracing Simplicity Hermitage. Meet with her from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Fee is $5-$20 on a sliding scale; no one will be turned away for inability to pay. Information: Kerry Sofie at kerry4801@gmail.com.
Thursday
Spring wild greens workshop: Elise Krohn will help participants explore edible spring greens including nettles, dandelion, chickweed, wild lettuces, salmonberry sprouts, violets, and big leaf maple blossoms. The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliott Ave NW, Olympia. After a plant walk around the GRuB farm, the group will prepare and sample a feast of wild foods. Plant identification skills, sustainable harvesting techniques, medicinal uses, preservation methods and recipes will be covered. Bring outdoor gear, a notebook and a basket or bag for harvesting. Cost is $25. Registration: 360-753-5522 or https://www.z2systems.com/np/clients/goodgrub/event.jsp?event=2686&
