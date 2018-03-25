What’s Happening for March 25

Sunday
Tampons at the Taproom event for YWCA: Menstrual products are among the most needed and requested donation items. Drop off an item while grabbing a beer and socializing from 2-4 p.m. at the Oly Taproom, 312 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Donors will receive one raffle ticket for each item donated. All donated items will go directly to the YWCA of Olympia. Information: 360-515-0661 or olytaproom@hotmail.com.
Monday through Friday
Holy Week Organ Concerts: The United Churches of Olympia will host a series of free organ concerts at 12:15 p.m. Monday through Fridayin its sanctuary at 110 11th Ave. SE. Guests are welcome to eat their lunch in the sanctuary. Organists include Kelly Cornwall, April Kuhr, Dan Colgan, Jordan Nylander, and Will Stuivenga. Concerts are sponsored by the Olympia Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
Tuesday
Moments in Movies: Gather at 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, for a fun romp through Irish movie moments. This event is part of the Senior Services for South Sound STARS Momentia program and is open to all. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Wednesday
Defensive driving class: The AAA Driver Improvement Program is offering its refresher course on defensive driving skills from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Griffin Fire Department 13-1, 3703 Steamboat Loop NW. Cost is $18. The course gives practical guidance for traffic accident prevention and enhances driver safety and confidence. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 years of age and older for automobile insurance premium discounts. Advanced registration is required. To enroll, call 800-462-3728.
An evening with a Buddhist monk: The Venerable Dr. Pannavati Bhikkhuni is a female monk and former Christian pastor, an internationally acclaimed Buddhist teacher ordained in the Theravada and Chan traditions, and co-founder and co-Abbot of Embracing Simplicity Hermitage. Meet with her from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Fee is $5-$20 on a sliding scale; no one will be turned away for inability to pay. Information: Kerry Sofie at kerry4801@gmail.com.
Thursday
Spring wild greens workshop: Elise Krohn will help participants explore edible spring greens including nettles, dandelion, chickweed, wild lettuces, salmonberry sprouts, violets, and big leaf maple blossoms. The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliott Ave NW, Olympia. After a plant walk around the GRuB farm, the group will prepare and sample a feast of wild foods. Plant identification skills, sustainable harvesting techniques, medicinal uses, preservation methods and recipes will be covered. Bring outdoor gear, a notebook and a basket or bag for harvesting. Cost is $25. Registration: 360-753-5522 or https://www.z2systems.com/np/clients/goodgrub/event.jsp?event=2686&
Saturday
Book signing with author D.L. Gardner: The Olympia Barnes & Noble will host a 2 p.m. talk with Port Orchard writer D.L. Gardner, who wrote “Where the Yellow Violets Grow,” a novel of love blooming in the weeks and months after Normandy during World War II. The book store is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Information: http://gardnersart.com.
Easter basket distribution: Barb’s Family and Friends will be assembling and distributing free Easter baskets at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way. Volunteers who want to help assemble approximately 300 Easter baskets should arrive at the church at 8 a.m. Distribution of the baskets will begin at noon and last until 3 p.m. or whenever the group runs out of baskets. Information: 360-485-9931.
