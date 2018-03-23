Truck driver falls asleep, crashes near 101, State Patrol says

A 40-year-old man from Olympia fell asleep behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer and caused an early morning crash in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Route 107 near Route 101, 4 miles south of Cosmopolis.
According to State Patrol, the man was driving south on Route 107 when he fell asleep, failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove through a parking lot. He hit a rock berm and launched the tractor-trailer up and over the berm, coming to a stop in the northbound lanes of Route 101.
The man was treated at the scene and released. State Patrol said he will be charged with negligent driving.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
