Deadline to remove studded tires pushed back due to snow threat

Citing a potential for late season snow, state officials have extended the deadline to remove studded tires by two weeks to April 15.
State law says the Washington State Department of Transportation can extend the deadline into April if current or predicted weather conditions could make for difficult travel. The deadline was last extended in 2012.
Officials say forecasts show “the potential for significant weather, including snow that could affect cross-state travel,” into April.
All studded tires must be removed by 11:59 p.m. April 15. Starting April 16, drivers with studded tires could face a $136 ticket; there are no exemptions or waivers beyond the deadline.
Never miss a local story.
The state limits the use of studded tires because they damage pavement.
Oregon has also extended its removal deadline this year to April 15, according to WSDOT.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments