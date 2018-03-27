What’s Happening for March 27

Tuesday
Moments in Movies: Gather at 12:30 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, for a fun romp through Irish movie moments. This event is part of the Senior Services for South Sound STARS Momentia program and is open to all. Information: 360-407-3967 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Wednesday
Defensive driving class: The AAA Driver Improvement Program is offering its refresher course on defensive driving skills from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Griffin Fire Department 13-1, 3703 Steamboat Loop NW. Cost is $18. The course gives practical guidance for traffic accident prevention and enhances driver safety and confidence. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 years of age and older for automobile insurance premium discounts. Advanced registration is required. To enroll, call 800-462-3728.
An evening with a Buddhist monk: The Venerable Dr. Pannavati Bhikkhuni is a female monk and former Christian pastor, an internationally acclaimed Buddhist teacher ordained in the Theravada and Chan traditions, and co-founder and co-Abbot of Embracing Simplicity Hermitage. Meet with her from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Fee is $5-$20 on a sliding scale; no one will be turned away for inability to pay. Information: Kerry Sofie at kerry4801@gmail.com.
Thursday
Spring wild greens workshop: Elise Krohn will help participants explore edible spring greens including nettles, dandelion, chickweed, wild lettuces, salmonberry sprouts, violets, and big leaf maple blossoms. The event runs 6-8:30 p.m. at GRuB, 2016 Elliott Ave NW, Olympia. After a plant walk around the GRuB farm, the group will prepare and sample a feast of wild foods. Plant identification skills, sustainable harvesting techniques, medicinal uses, preservation methods and recipes will be covered. Bring outdoor gear, a notebook and a basket or bag for harvesting. Cost is $25. Registration: 360-753-5522 or https://www.z2systems.com/np/clients/goodgrub/event.jsp?event=2686&
Saturday
Book signing with author D.L. Gardner: The Olympia Barnes & Noble will host a 2 p.m. talk with Port Orchard writer D.L. Gardner, who wrote “Where the Yellow Violets Grow,” a novel of love blooming in the weeks and months after Normandy during World War II. The book store is at 1530 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Information: http://gardnersart.com.
Easter basket distribution: Barb’s Family and Friends will be assembling and distributing free Easter baskets at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way. Volunteers who want to help assemble approximately 300 Easter baskets should arrive at the church at 8 a.m. Distribution of the baskets will begin at noon and last until 3 p.m. or whenever the group runs out of baskets. Information: 360-485-9931.
Tumwater's 22nd annual Easter egg dash: More than 20,000 colorful eggs will be nestled in the large grassy area behind the stadium at Tumwater High School, 700 Israel Road SW. Bring a basket or bag and collect eggs filled with candy, toys and prize coupons. Free event for those up to age 10. 11 a.m. is the dash for those ages 3 and younger, 11:15 a.m. for ages 4-6, and 11:30 a.m. for ages 7-10. Information: 360-754-4160.
Run Like a Fool 5K 2018: Club Oly Road Runners have organized their eighth day-before-April-Fool’s-Day run, starting at 9 a.m. at Heritage Park, 330 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia. Advance registration at https://www.active.com/olympia-wa/running/distance-running-races/run-like-a-fool-5k-2018?int= is $25 for members, $30 for non-members; day-of registration is $35. Last day for online registration is March 28.
Sunday
Olympia Eagles Easter Egg Hunt: Olympia Eagles #21 will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE. Free. Participants are encouraged to arrive early because the hunt for those up to 12 years old starts at exactly 2 p.m. The Eagles provide 21,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes, including laptops and tablets for grand prizes in each age group. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance.
The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Nisqually Reach: Have you ever seen a surf smelt egg? A baby surf smelt? From 1-4 p.m. at the Nisqually Reach Nature Center, 4949 D Milluhr Drive NE, you can check out what forage fish eggs look like and try your hand at finding hidden eggs. You'll use a microscope to look through a dish of sand and pick out the itsy bitsy eggs. To attend, contact Terence Lee at terencelee@nisquallyestuary.org. Space is limited.
Monday
Caspar Babypants benefit concert for Apple Tree Productions: Apple Tree Productions presents its annual Caspar Babypants benefit concert for its Special Needs Showcase, designed for theater students with developmental disabilities. The concert begins at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children at the door. Babes in arms enter free of charge. Chris Ballew, lead singer for the rock band The Presidents of the United States of America, is children’s music performer Caspar Babypants. Information: babypantsmusic.com, appletreeprod.com, facebook.com/appletreeproductions14.
Peep into My Favorite Book Literary Peeps Diorama Contest: People of all ages are invited to participate in this sticky sweet, creative competition put on by the Olympia Timberland Library. Participants create a scene from a favorite book using marshmallow Peeps as the primary material. Find rules and entry forms at the information desks at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. A diorama crafting session will be held from 3-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, but submissions will be accepted at the library anytime between Monday, April 2, and April 13. Then anyone can visit the library to cast a vote for their favorite diorama between April 14-26. During Spring ArtsWalk, all artists and Peeps-enthusiasts will be invited to view the winning dioramas at an Awards Reception at 6:15 p.m. April 27. Information: trl.org
