State Patrol seeks witnesses to Saturday night hit-and-run

Anyone with information about a hit-and-run crash in Pacific County, near Grayland, is asked to call the Washington State Patrol after a a Spokane man was injured.
The 48-year-old man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
About 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the man was walking southbound on state Route 105, two miles south of Grayland, at Logan Road. A white Chevy pickup then turned left from westbound Logan Road and hit the man before continuing southbound on SR 105, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The state patrol does not have information on the driver so is asking for the the public's help. Those with information or who witnessed the incident should call the state patrol at 360-473-0300.
