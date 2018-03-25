The Washington State Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Pacific County Saturday night.
The Washington State Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Pacific County Saturday night. Washington State Patrol Courtesy
The Washington State Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Pacific County Saturday night. Washington State Patrol Courtesy

Local

State Patrol seeks witnesses to Saturday night hit-and-run

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

March 25, 2018 11:34 AM

Anyone with information about a hit-and-run crash in Pacific County, near Grayland, is asked to call the Washington State Patrol after a a Spokane man was injured.

The 48-year-old man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

About 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the man was walking southbound on state Route 105, two miles south of Grayland, at Logan Road. A white Chevy pickup then turned left from westbound Logan Road and hit the man before continuing southbound on SR 105, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The state patrol does not have information on the driver so is asking for the the public's help. Those with information or who witnessed the incident should call the state patrol at 360-473-0300.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  