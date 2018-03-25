Yes, the Olympia Farmers Market is open Saturdays, but now its regular season is about to begin

The Olympia Farmers Market is open Saturdays during the winter, but if that wasn't enough for you, expanded hours are just around the corner.
That's because the market's regular season begins April 1. It will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. And on April 5, the market will officially open its 43rd regular season with a bell ringing, entertainment and vendor specials, according to a news release.
The market has been in operation since 1975. It is home to more than 80 vendors from throughout South Sound. About 400,000 people visit the market at 700 Capitol Way N. during its 152-day regular season.
Comments