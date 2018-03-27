Deaths for March 27

Anstey, Timothy Lee, 66, Union, died Saturday, March 24, 2018, at The Bend on Hood Canal, Union. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bolibol, Brigado Sabido, 94, Lacey, died Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
LaMarsh, Kenneth Joseph, 90, Shelton, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Willis, Joan A., 57, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
