Restaurant inspections for March 28

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Cutters Point Coffee
5750 Ruddell Road SE
March 19: 5 red; 2 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 50 ppm chlorine. Restore/replace lighting in ceiling of back storage room, lamps in both upright refrigerators. Complete in six weeks. Employees without valid food worker cards. Obtain renewed cars in two weeks.
Panda Express #566
4210 Martin Way E
March 13: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: Improper hot holding temperatures of potentially hazardous food. Egg rolls at 124 degrees, shanghai beef at 127 degrees. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in hot holding at or above 135 degrees (CDI) re-heated. Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous food. Noodles in prep unit top at 54 degrees, cabbage in prep unit 42 to 44 degrees, cabbage and celery mix at 42 degrees. All foods mounded above fill line. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods in cold holding at or below 41 degrees. Do not fill above insert lines.
Burger King #3463
400 Cooper Point Road SW
March 9: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Basin inaccessible, food trays blocking basin. Correction: Maintain hand sink accessible at all times and prevent potential contamination.
El Taco Amigo
608 Yelm Ave. W
March 6: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: Expired food worker card.
Cooper Point Public House
3002 Harrison Ave. NW
Feb. 22: 35 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hand-washing sink at busser station was out of soap and blocked by refuse container. Hand-washing sinks must always be supplied and accessible. Correction: Restock with soap and move container. Cooked bacon stored on egg carton. Potential cross contamination. Do not use cartons for other purposes. Correction: Bacon voluntarily discarded. Items in prep cooler were too warm at 48 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be kept at 41 degrees or below. Corrected: Sour cream and guacamole were moved to walk-in to be cooled. Note: Make sure to leave adequate space between foods on speed rack to allow for good air flow. Note: Ice machine internal baffle needs repair. Note: three-compartment sink is directly drained. Facility plans to relocate walk-in and dish wash area in next few months and will need to re-plumb three-compartment sink with indirect drain. Notify department before moving equipment to ensure compliance with code.
No violations found
▪ Grand Mound AM-PM (19705 Old Highway 99 SW)
