Man airlifted to Harborview after falling into canyon near Shelton, deputies say

A man who fell walking underneath the Vance Creek Bridge near Shelton was rescued late Tuesday, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
The man, who fell from a trail near the bridge trying to retrieve a dropped cell phone, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle at about 10 p.m.
He was walking on the bridge when he dropped his cell phone, according to the Sheriff's Office. He attempted to walk down a trail to recover it, and fell into a canyon.
His condition was unknown late Wednesday morning.
