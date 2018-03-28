A man was rescued Tuesday after falling into a canyon underneath the Vance Creek Bridge near Shelton.
A man was rescued Tuesday after falling into a canyon underneath the Vance Creek Bridge near Shelton. Mason County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
A man was rescued Tuesday after falling into a canyon underneath the Vance Creek Bridge near Shelton. Mason County Sheriff's Office Courtesy

Local

Man airlifted to Harborview after falling into canyon near Shelton, deputies say

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

March 28, 2018 11:03 AM

A man who fell walking underneath the Vance Creek Bridge near Shelton was rescued late Tuesday, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who fell from a trail near the bridge trying to retrieve a dropped cell phone, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle at about 10 p.m.

He was walking on the bridge when he dropped his cell phone, according to the Sheriff's Office. He attempted to walk down a trail to recover it, and fell into a canyon.

His condition was unknown late Wednesday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  