Labrador still favorite in Seattle area, but Shiba Inu growing in popularity

For the 27th consecutive year, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.
They're a favorite in Seattle, too. And Washington D.C., Boston and Denver.
But, according to the AKC, other breeds are gaining interest in the Seattle area. Based on registration by zip code, the AKC has determined the most popular breeds.
In 2017, Shiba Inus moved into the top 10 in popularity, after previously sitting at No. 17. Meanwhile, bulldogs dropped from No. 11 to No. 9.
These five breeds were Seattle's most popular in 2017:
▪ Labrador Retriever
▪ Golden Retriever
▪ French Bulldog
▪ German Shepherd
▪ Pembroke Welsh Corgi
