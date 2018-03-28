Karina Champion pets her dog Kaori, left, a 2 1/2-year-old Shiba Inu, and Karma, a 3-month-old Rottweiler, as they play in the snow Thursday morning, Feb. 23, at the Lake Padden Dog Park in Bellingham.
Karina Champion pets her dog Kaori, left, a 2 1/2-year-old Shiba Inu, and Karma, a 3-month-old Rottweiler, as they play in the snow Thursday morning, Feb. 23, at the Lake Padden Dog Park in Bellingham. The Bellingham Herald
Labrador still favorite in Seattle area, but Shiba Inu growing in popularity

By Lauren Smith

March 28, 2018 01:30 PM

For the 27th consecutive year, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club.

They're a favorite in Seattle, too. And Washington D.C., Boston and Denver.

But, according to the AKC, other breeds are gaining interest in the Seattle area. Based on registration by zip code, the AKC has determined the most popular breeds.

In 2017, Shiba Inus moved into the top 10 in popularity, after previously sitting at No. 17. Meanwhile, bulldogs dropped from No. 11 to No. 9.

These five breeds were Seattle's most popular in 2017:

Labrador Retriever

Golden Retriever

French Bulldog

German Shepherd

Pembroke Welsh Corgi



Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12



