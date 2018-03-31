Dr. Wood: It always seems too early for advance directives -- until it’s too late

Advance Care Planning is the process of considering health care you want in the future, and choosing someone to speak for you if you cannot.
Although conversations about dying can be uncomfortable, talking about it is important. It’s the first step toward preparing an “advance directive," a legal document that doesn’t just provide important information about your wishes, but can be a major comfort to your family in times of great stress.
Advance directives include:
- A Living Will: This document spells out your wishes about the health care treatment you do or do not want if you have a serious medical condition such as a terminal illness, permanent loss of consciousness, or are in the final stages of a fatal illness. A living will allows you to choose from a list of possible life-sustaining medical treatments.
- A Health Care Power of Attorney (also called Health Care Agent/Rep/Proxy) names someone you trust to make your health care decisions if you’re not able to do it. This should be a person that you already have spoken with about your health care wishes, and that you feel will do their best to abide by those wishes.
A living will, and the health care power of attorney are referred to as your advance directive. The Mayo Clinic explains that “by planning ahead, you can get the medical care you want, avoid unnecessary suffering and relieve caregivers of decision-making burdens during moments of crisis or grief. You also help reduce confusion or disagreement among family and caregivers about the choices you would want people to make on your behalf.”
According to the American Bar Association’s Commission on Law and Aging, more than two-thirds of the adult population in the U.S. have no living will or advance directive to clarify their values and priorities.
Advance directives aren't just for older adults. Unfortunately, unexpected end-of-life situations can happen unexpectedly at any age. All adults should have these conversations with loved ones, and prepare their documents. Once you have them, it’s important to make them available to your loved ones, and your doctors.
There are some great resources to learn more right here in our community. Go to www.provregister.org to sign up for free workshops and drop-in sessions hosted by Providence.
Date
Activity
Location
Address
April 18
ACP Drop-In Session
11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Providence St. Peter Hospital
Executive Conference Room
413 Lilly Rd NE
Olympia, WA 98506
April 19
ACP Workshop
5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Providence St. Peter Hospital
200 Rooms
413 Lilly Rd NE
Olympia, WA 98506
April 24
ACP Workshop
5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Providence Centralia Hospital
Mother Joseph Conference Room
914 S Scheuber Road
Centralia, WA 98531
April 26
ACP Workshop
5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Providence St. Peter Hospital
200 Rooms
413 Lilly Rd NE
Olympia, WA 98506
April 27
ACP Drop-In Session
11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Providence Centralia Hospital
Chapel Conference Room
914 S Scheuber Road
Centralia, WA 98531
Start your Advance Directive this month as part of general estate planning, or just getting your vital records in order. You can learn more about common questions and misunderstandings about advance directives here: http://bit.ly/2FKnItS
Health care emergencies are stressful for families. Not only is everyone coping with their own fear and grief, they also want to do the right thing. Knowing what your “right thing” is takes some of the pressure off of them, and can help prevent disagreements between loved ones. It can also give you peace of mind to know you’ve provided what assistance you can ahead of time.
Reach Dr. Rachel C. Wood, health officer for Thurston and Lewis counties, at 360-867-2501, woodr@co.thurston.wa.us, or @ThurstonHealth on Twitter.
